Russia Ukraine Crisis | Zelenskyy visits retaken city of Izium

His hand on his heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched as his country's flag was hoisted on September 14 above the recently recaptured city of Izium, a rare foray outside the capital that highlighted Moscow's embarrassing retreat in the face of a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Kyiv's soldiers pressed a stunning advance that has reclaimed large swaths of territory in the country's northeastern Kharkiv region. As Zelenskyy looked on and sang the national anthem, the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building in the largely devastated town, where apartment buildings are blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes. The center of one residential building had collapsed, a gaping hole and piles of rubble where homes used to be. "The view is very shocking but it is not shocking for me," Zelenskyy said in brief comments to the press, "because we began to see the same pictures from Bucha, from the first de-occupied territories … the same destroyed buildings, killed people." After Russian forces withdrew from Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital of Kyiv, in the early weeks of the war, the bodies of civilians were found dumped in the streets, yards and mass graves. Many bore signs of torture. Moscow's recent rout in the northeast was its largest military defeat since that withdrawal from the Kyiv area. Prosecutors said they have found six bodies with traces of torture in recently retaken villages in the Kharkiv region.