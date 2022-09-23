Protests over Iranian woman Mahsa Amini's death in police custody intensify across the world

Reuters

Demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Embassy, in Athens, Greece, September 22. (Image: Reuters)A demonstrator holds a picture of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in Iran, in New York City, New York, September 22. (Image: Reuters)A demonstrator holds a placard outside the Iranian Embassy, in Athens, Greece, September 22. (Image: Reuters)Women take part in a sit-in following the death of Mahsa Amini, at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon September 21. (Image: Reuters)Women hold a picture of Mahsa Amini during a sit-in following her death at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, September 21. (Image: Reuters)A demonstrator holds cut hair during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, September 21. (Image: Reuters)A demonstrator holds a picture of Mahsa Amini during a protest march in solidarity with women in Iran, following the death of the young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in central Istanbul, Turkey, September 20. (Image: Reuters)Demonstrators cut their hair during a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Berlin, Germany, September 19. (Image: Reuters)A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, September 19. (Image: Reuters)People attend a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Toronto, Canada, September 19. (Image: Reuters)