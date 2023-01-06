Omicron XBB.1.5: All you need to know about this highly-contagious Covid variant

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

XBB.1.5, a highly contagious “recombinant” variant that spawned from two different BA.2 variants, is spreading in the US. According to WHO, it’s the most transmissible version of Covid yet. (Image: News18 Creative)It’s one of the latest descendants of the globally dominant Omicron variant – the highly transmissible version that spread across the globe and fuelled the third wave in India in 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)The variant is believed to have originated in or around New York State in late October 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)According to World Health Organisation (WHO), XBB.1.5 variant is the most transmissible sub-variant that has been detected yet. The variant has been found to be 120 percent faster than the previous BQ1 variant. (Image: News18 Creative)There is no evidence that XBB.1.5 causes more severe disease than other Omicron variants. The variant, however, is being watched closely by the WHO. (Image: News18 Creative)XBB.1.5 evolved from the XBB variant of Omicron. XBB had a mutation that helped it beat immune defences of the human body but reduced its ability to bind to cells rendering it difficult for the variant to spread very easily. (Image: News18 Creative)On January 3, the SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) informed that India has a total of five detected cases of the XBB.1.5 variant: three in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan. (Image: News18 Creative)To keep yourself safe, follow Covid-appropriate behavior, most importantly, mask up and ensure you are up to date with your vaccine. (Image: News18 Creative)