New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announced shocking resignation; a look at her political career

New Zealand’s Prime Minister announced her resignation on January 19, saying that, the unrelenting demands of the job had finally worn her down. The 42-year-old -- who steered the country through natural disasters, the Covid pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack -- said she no longer had "enough in the tank". Let’s take a look at her career.Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern was born on July 26, 1980, in Hamilton in New Zealand.After graduating, Ardern worked as a researcher in the office of then-PM Helen Clark and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phil Goff.In 2008, she became the president of the International Union of Socialist Youth, the world’s largest international political youth organization. In October 2017, Ardern sworn in as New Zealand’s third female Prime Minister, world’s then-youngest female head of government at the age of 37.In 2020, she won a second term in office as New Zealand’s PM. But her popularity has been on the slide as she battles declining trust in government, a deteriorating economic situation, and a resurgent conservative opposition.Ardern won widespread praise for her response to the March 2019 Christchurch attacks, when a white supremacist gunman targeted two mosques during Friday prayers, killing 51 and seriously injuring another 40.Ardern won a second term by a landslide in October 2020, snatching a clear parliamentary majority as she rode a wave of "Jacindamania" popularity underpinned by her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.Jacinda launched New Zealand's first Wellbeing Budget signaling a new approach to the way governments work, by placing the wellbeing of New Zealanders at the heart of what government do.Jacinda Ardern believes that leadership is about being the bridge in the discussion and trying to build a consensus from there.In an interview with BBC, Ardern proudly declared herself as an 'empathetic' and 'compassionate' leader.Jacinda once said that capitalism has failed people.Jacinda on the role of politicians: "We need to make sure we are looking at people's ability to actually have a meaningful life, where their work is enough to survive and support their families."Jacinda Ardern on terrorism: "Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the man who took them. He may seek notoriety but we will give him nothing, not even his name."