King Charles III: Here’s what happens during the coronation of Britain's monarch

The plans for King Charles III’s coronation have been in the making for years. The ceremony – codenamed Operation Golden Orb – will be held on May 6th, 2023. Here’s all you need to know about the ceremony. (Image: News18 Creative)

Westminster Abbey has been Britain’s coronation church since 1066. Ever since then, the monarch has almost always been crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury. (Image: News18 Creative)

Since the late 14th century every coronation ceremony has basically followed the same core elements. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Regalia has its own procession before the Monarch enters the Abbey. It is taken from the Jerusalem Chamber to the High Altar, where the special coronation oil is consecrated. (Image: News18 Creative)

King Charles III and the Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Carriage in a procession starting from Buckingham Palace known as The King’s Procession. (Image: News18 Creative)

The King will take three oaths at the beginning of his coronation: the first is a pledge to uphold the laws of the land, the second is about ruling with justice and mercy, the third is defending the faith (the Church of England). (Image: News18 Creative)

The anointing is considered to be the most sacred part of the service. After anointing, the monarch puts on the robe, and is presented with the ceremonial sword, the coronation Ring, the Sceptre, and the Rod with the Dove. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Archbishop of Canterbury places the solid gold, 17th Century St Edward’s Crown on the monarch’s head. (Image: News18 Creative)

The monarch retires into St Edward the Confessor’s chapel, behind the High Altar, and puts on the Imperial State Crown and Robe of purple velvet. Carrying the Orb and Sceptre the procession moved back to the Annexe. (Image: News18 Creative)

Charles III will be the 40th British monarch crowned in the Abbey. It is one of the five things to know about Charles III’s coronation. Let’s take a look at other. (Image: News18 Creative)

The anointing oil – perfumed with the essential oils of sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin and amber and orange blossom – has been consecrated in Jerusalem. (Image: News18 Creative)

2.2 kg the weight of the sold gold St Edward’s crown King Charles will wear. (Image: News18 Creative)

More than 2,000 guest will be invited to the coronation. (Image: News18 Creative)

Charles III’s coronation ceremony will cost an estimated £100 million. (Image: News18 Creative)

Moneycontrol News