Japan’s Shinzo Abe Funeral: Protesters object to Abe's state funeral honour

Associated Press

Hundreds of people marched peacefully in downtown Tokyo on September 27 toward the hall where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral was being held to state their opposition to the event. Many held banners and signs, some beat drums. One sign had the words in English: "We say No to state funeral," with a picture of a power salute fist. Protesters said the legality of a state funeral was dubious, because almost all state funerals in Japan have been for the emperor. Abe's state funeral was decided by the Cabinet and did not go through any parliamentary approval process, although the tab is being picked up by the taxpayer. Recent public opinion polls show more than half the respondents are opposed to the state funeral. The government maintains that the ceremony is not meant to force anyone to honor Abe. However, the undemocratic decision to give him the rare honor with imperial ties, the cost, and controversies about his and the ruling party's ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church have fuelled controversy about the event. (Source: AP)