In Pics | United States's Northeast in life-threatening deep freeze

A very powerful arctic blast of cold took over the northeastern US on February 3, plunging temperatures to new lows. New Hampshire's Mount Washington experienced a wind chill factor of -79 degrees Celsius. Image: ReutersWarnings of wind chills were issued for most of New York and other regions, home to more than 16 million people.The National Weather Service said the deep freeze will last for a relatively shorter period but the biting wind, combined with numbing cold gripping the Northeast, is likely to be life-threatening to the people.The mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu declared a state of emergency through February 5, opening warming centers to help 650, 000 residents of the city to cope with what is a "once-in-a-generation' cold front.