In Pics: Turkish families shelter on a train after earthquake brought life to a standstill

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10

Reuters

Read More

Nehir Karan, 13, cooks sausages while Sabriye Karan, 57, eats breakfast during a short visit to their damaged home following the recent deadly earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 25. The mother and daughter visit their apartment for a couple of hours every other day. They move through it with caution but shower, do the laundry and take some food. When they leave, Sabriye recites a prayer. "I don't know if when I come back, it will still be standing or not," she said. (Source: Reuters)Damaged buildings and local people living in tents are seen from the balcony of Sabriye and Nehir Karan's home, following the deadly earthquake in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 23. The mother and daughter visit their apartment for a couple of hours every other day. They move through it with caution but shower, do the laundry and take some food. When they leave, Sabriye recites a prayer. "I don't know if when I come back, it will still be standing or not," she said. (Source: Reuters)A teapot is heated on a portable gas stove inside the train carriage of Sabriye and Nehir Karan at Iskenderun train station, where train carriages have been turned into temporary shelters for victims of the recent deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 23. (Source: Reuters)Sabriye Karan and her daughter Nehir Karan receive free meals from an aid organisation outside Iskenderun train station, where train carriages have been turned into temporary shelters for victims of the recent deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 22. (Source: Reuters)Sabriye Karan (4th-L) talks to a woman while queueing for a free meal from an aid organisation, with her daughter Nehir Karan (3rd-L) outside Iskenderun train station, where train carriages have been turned into temporary shelters for victims of the recent deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 22. (Source: Reuters)Yusuf Kurma, 20, and Aysel Ozcelik, 20, sit holding hands in one of the carriages at Iskenderun train station, as they talk about their upcoming marriage, in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 18. The couple, who planned to marry, ran to find each other after the first shock. Now they might postpone the wedding. "We can't have a wedding when we have so many dead," Ozcelik said. (Source: Reuters)A view of Iskenderun train station, where train carriages have been turned into temporary shelters for victims of the recent deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 18. Turkish authorities have been racing to find accommodation for the more than 1.5 million people left homeless after February's huge earthquakes, which killed some 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Survivors have been sheltering in tents, container homes, hotel resorts and even train carriages in Iskenderun, a port city in the province of Hatay, badly hit by the earthquakes. (Source: Reuters)Sabriye Karan and her daughter Nehir Karan walk on the tracks at Iskenderun train station, where train carriages have been turned into temporary shelters for victims of the recent deadly earthquake, after receiving food aid in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 17. Their narrow cabin, the width of a train window, holds a few essentials and is warmer in the cold nights than a tent. They spend at least 18 hours a day inside, leaving only to take short walks around the station and line up for breakfast and dinner served by aid groups. (Source: Reuters)Buce Cermi, 20, the daughter of a train driver, sits in one of the trains at Iskenderun station, where carriages have been turned into temporary shelters for victims of the recent deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 15. (Source: Reuters)A man and a woman cross the tracks at Iskenderun train station, where carriages have been turned into temporary shelters for victims of the recent deadly earthquake, in Iskenderun, Turkey, February 15. (Source: Reuters)