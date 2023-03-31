In Pics: Timeline of events leading to Trump’s indictment

1/9

A New York grand jury indicted Donald J Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, making him the first former US president to face criminal charges.

In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article saying Michael D Cohen, previously a personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, arranged a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from speaking publicly about her affair with Trump.

In August 2018, Michael D Cohen told a court that he arranged hush-money payments for Trump. The payments were made during the 2016 campaign.

A year later, the district attorney’s office subpoenas the Trump Organization.

In 2020, investigations against Trump intensify. The district attorney’s office signalled in another court filing that it had grounds to investigate the president for tax fraud.

In February 2021, the Supreme Court denies Trump’s final bid to block the release of his returns. Trump is left with no option but to hand over eight years of financial records to Cyrus Vance’s office.

In February 2022, Alvin Bragg, Vance’s successor and the new Manhattan district attorney, expressed reservations about the case. There’s a public uproar over his decision to not proceed with an indictment. In August, Bragg’s office said that the inquiry against Trump would continue.

In December 2022, the Trump Organization is convicted of tax fraud and other crimes. A month later in January, a new grand jury begins to hear testimony about the hush-money payment.

Daniel’s real name is Stephanie Clifford. She is a well-known personality in the adult film business. In 2016, before Trump won the presidential election, his personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 “hush money” payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about her relationship with Donald Trump.

Moneycontrol News