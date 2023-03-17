In Pics | Things to know about Eric Garcetti, the new US Ambassador to India

1/4

Eri Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles is becoming the Ambassador to India after winning a vote in the US Senate. His nomination was otherwise delayed by almost 2 years over concerns about the mishandling of a case of sexual harassment during his tenure in office. Image credits: Reuters

2/4

With solid support from many Republicans negating the opposition of a few democrats, whose argument stood against his nomination, Garcetti was confirmed 52-42. The disagreement over his nomination was primary claims surrounding his top aide, Rick Jacobs. Image Credits: Reuters

3/4

Garcetti was reportedly considered by President Joe Biden as the Ambassador to India in May 2021 and was officially announced as a nominee in July of the same year. His nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 2022. Image Credits: Reuters

4/4

Garcetti penned a proposition for a city stormwater bond, which aimed to clean the city's waterways. With over 79% of voters’ approval, it became the largest clean water bond in the US. He also authored two of the US’ key municipal green building mandates. Image credits: Reuters