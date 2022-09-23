In Pics | Life and works of Hilary Mantel, the late English novelist who won Booker prize twice

Moneycontrol News

Noted British writer and Booker Prize-winning author Dame Hilary Mantel died on September 22, at the age of 70. She passed away "peacefully", her publisher said in a statement. (Image: News18 Creative)Mantel won the Booker prize twice for her Cromwell books — 'Wolf Hall' and its sequel 'Bring Up the Bodies' — and was one of Britain’s most decorated novelists. (Image: News18 Creative)Mantel was born in Debryshire, England in 1952. After her higher secondary education, she enrolled to study law at the London School of Economics and Sheffield University. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at the literary career of Mantel, that began in 1974 with a novel on the French revolution. (Image: News18 Creative)Mantel won her first Booker prize in 2009 for 'Wolf Hall', and bagged the top honour again in 2012 for 'Bring Up The Bodies'. In 2020, her novel 'The Mirror and the Light' debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list. (Image: News18 Creative)Mantel, while commenting on late-former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, said when she thought of her, she felt a "boiling detestation". The novelist said Thatcher did "long-standing damage in many areas of national life". In a short story titled 'The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher', Mantel let loose and managed to accomplish what the IRA terrorists failed to do in October 1984. (Image: News18 Creative)Mantel criticised the "mystical realm" in which "royal people exist". Referencing the Diana TV interviews before her death, Mantel said they don't show an uninhibited woman but a "self-conscious and recalcitrant" princess. (Image: News18 Creative)One of Mantel's most notable works would remain the 'Wolf Hall' trilogy. The historical saga revolves around the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the court of Henry VIII, featuring Anne Boleyn, Thomas More, Jane Seymour, and other political and royal players from Tudor England. (Image: News18 Creative)