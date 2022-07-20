 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In pics | Animals beat the heat with frozen treats as heatwave scorches Europe

Reuters
Jul 20, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Zoo animals across Europe enjoy frozen treats as they try to beat summer heatwaves.

(Image: Reuters)

Sea lions eat frozen fish during hot weather in Berlin Zoo, Germany, on July 19. (Image: Reuters) A Chimpanzee sucks on a block of flavoured ice at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain, on July 19. (Image: Reuters) Meerkats eat iced melon treats with beetle larvae during hot weather as a heat wave hits Europe, at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy, on July 19. (Image: Reuters) An Asian elephant cools down under a water spray at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain, on July 19. (Image: Reuters)
A leopard tortoise eats an apple during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, on July 13. (Image: Reuters) A panda bear eats a watermelon ice cream on a bamboo stick during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, on July 13. (Image: Reuters) An Indian rhino is sprayed with water during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, on July 13. (Image: Reuters) A grey seal eats frozen fish, during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, on July 13. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #animals #climate change #heatwave #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jul 20, 2022 07:20 pm
