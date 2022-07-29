In Pics | A look at some odd pictures from around the world

Reuters

A general view shows the 'Jubeelee Maze', a Queen Bee themed maize maze at Grange Farm Harpole, near Northampton, Britain, on July 28. (Image: Reuters)A man uses a magnifying glass to read a newspaper on a public display wall in Beijing, China, on July 28. (Image: Reuters)A visitor looks at a replica of Paris' Arc de Triomphe (triumphal arch) at Mini-Europe miniature park in Brussels, Belgium, on July 27. (Image: Reuters)A child walks past a Marilyn Monroe-themed scarecrow entered into the Ireland scarecrow championship during the Durrow Scarecrow Festival, in Durrow, Ireland, on July 27. (Image: Reuters)Miniature models depict European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, surrounded by people with European and Ukrainian flags celebrating outside the Independence Monument in Kyiv's Maidan Square, at The "Mini-Europe" theme park in Brussels, Belgium, on July 27. (Image: Reuters)Vendors sit on kiosks as they take cover from heavy rain near the Northern River Station in Moscow, Russia, on July 25. (Image: Reuters)A Filipino activist builds an effigy depicting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ahead of Marcos' first State of the Nation Address, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, the Philippines, on July 24. (Image: Reuters)A cosplayer dressed as the actress Lucy Liu, as depicted in the animated series Futurama, poses for a photo at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, US, on July 23. (Image: Reuters)Firefighters spray flame retardant to extinguish ground fire on land in Hostens in the Gironde region of southwestern France, on July 22. (Image: Reuters)A person paints Vincent Van Gogh's 'The Starry Night' on a bar of chocolate during Seven Paintings, an immersive food experience whereby chef Omar Sartawi collaborates with his guests to create edible pieces of art in Dubai on July 22. (Image: Reuters)