In Pics | 21-yr-old Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India 2022

Moneycontrol News

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 at JIO World Convention Center in Mumbai. On July 3, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced revealed with the caption, read, “Congratulation, Let’s pop the champagne!.” (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)Along with Sini Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh as Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)Hailing from Karnatala, the 21-year-old beauty queen Sini Shetty was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Winning the Miss India crown means Shetty will represent India at the next Miss World pageant. She is currently pursuing a professional course called CFA. Sini is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)Femina Miss India’s 1st runner-up, Rubal Shekhawat has a keen interest in various fields including dancing, acting and painting, and loves playing badminton. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)Shinata Chauhan who was crowned femina Miss India 2022 2nd runner-up has been a scholar in her educational field and also possesses leadership qualities. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg)Bollywood star Neha Dhupia’s 20 years of winning the prestigious Femina Miss India crown and Kriti Sanon and Lauran Gottlieb’s stunning performances were amongst the highlights of the star-studded evening. (Image: Instagram @missindiaorg) (With inputs from ANI)