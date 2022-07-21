Henley Passport Index 2022 | Countries where Indian passport holders can travel without a visa

Moneycontrol News

According to Henley Passport Index, Indians can visit these 60 countries visa-free. The top spot was taken by Japan, with the country’s passport providing its holder access to 193 destinations. (Image: News18 Creative)Indian passports ranked 87th in the Henley Passport Index latest rankings of world’s most powerful passports for 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)The Henley Passport Index, a global passport rankings chart, uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) to rank strongest and weakest among 199 passports. (Image: News18 Creative)Countries to which Indians have ‘visa-on-arrival’ access include destinations like Thailand, Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, 21 countries in Africa and only two European countries. (Image: News18 Creative)The reopening of international travel has helped passports regain resilience. After COVID-19 outbreak in March 2022, India had suspended foreign flights to contain the spread of virus. It lifted the ban after two years in March this year. (Image: News18 Creative)The passport index defines the strength of diplomatic relations of any one country with others; essentially, the more one country has 'ease of access' to others, the higher its ranking. (Image: News18 Creative)