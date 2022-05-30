Fortune 500 | World’s top 10 highest paid CEOs in 2021

Moneycontrol News

Rank 10 | Oracle’s CEO Safra A. Catz received $239.5 million in 2021. Oracle is best known for database software. (Image: Fortune)Rank 9 | Hock E. Tan, CEO of Broadcom, received a compensation of $288 million in 2021. Broadcom designs and manufactures a wide range of semiconductor and software products, ranked 128 on this year’s Fortune 500.Rank 8 | The CEO of Activision Blizzard Robert A. Kotick received $296.7 million in 2021. The gaming giant, best known for games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, ranked 396 on this year’s Fortune 500.Rank 7 | Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella ranked seventh among the highly compensated Fortune 500 CEO’s of 2021. Nadella received a compensation of $309.4 million in 2021. The company is ranked 14 on this year’s Fortune 500 ranking. (Image: Reuters)Rank 6 | Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce, received a compensation of $439.4 million in 2021. The cloud-based customer relationship management platform ranked 136 on this year’s Fortune 500.Rank 5 | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals co-founder and CEO Leonard Schleifer received a compensation of $452.9 million in 2021, which includes stock options. The company ranked 231 on this year’s Fortune 500. (Image: Forbes)Rank 4 | Reed Hastings, co-founder, CEO, and chairman of the streaming giant, Netflix, received a compensation of $453.5 million in 2021. Under his leadership, Netflix went from a DVD mail delivery service to an online streaming heavyweight. Netflix ranked 115 on the Fortune 500. (Image: Reuters)Rank 3 | Jensen Huang, the NVIDIA chief, received $561 million in 2021, which includes stock options from 2011 and 2012. NVIDIA, a software company, is best known for its Shield gaming consoles and advancements in Artificial Intelligence. The company is ranked 134 on this year’s Fortune 500.Rank 2 | Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook received $770.5 million in 2021 alone, mostly as a part of a 10-year grant of shares worth $1.7 billion. Apple ranks third on the Fortune 500.Rank 1 | Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has topped the 2021 Fortune 500 list of the most highly compensated CEOs. In 2021 Musk ‘realized’ compensation worth almost $23.5 billion, from exercising some Tesla stock options awarded in 2018. Tesla ranked 65 on this year’s Fortune 500 list. The company had a blockbuster in 2021, bringing in $53.8 billion in revenue, up 71 percent from 2020.