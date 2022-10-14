China’s 20th Communist Party Congress: A look at some of the key events in the party’s history

Moneycontrol News

The Communist party of China, which has ruled the country since 1949, is all set to elect Chinese President Xi Jinping for a historic third term in power. Ahead of Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s 20th party Congress, a once-in-a-five-year event scheduled to begin on October 16, a look at some of the key episodes in the party’s long history. (Image: News18 Creative)Founded by a group of 13 young Chinese men, the CCP has overseen the country’s dizzying economic growth that has made China the second-largest economy in the world today. (Image: News18 Creative)Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was founded on July 1, 1921, by 13 Chinese intellectuals inspired by Marxist ideologies spread by Lenin’s Bolsheviks. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1946-49 Civil War, referred to as the “War of Liberation”, CCP and KMT waged an all-out war in which communists emerged victorious. (Image: News18 Creative)From 1960-62, 30 million people, mostly peasants, are estimated to have starved to death in the world’s deadliest recorded famine. (Image: News18 Creative)Mao’s Little Red Book was used as a weapon to purge “bourgeois” infiltrators in party, including General Secretary Deng Xiaoping. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1979, aggressive birth-planning programme, One Child Policy, was enacted to control the size of the population, which was viewed as growing too fast. (Image: News18 Creative)From 1980-84, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were established. Several cities were designated SEZs and provided with tax incentives to attract foreign investment. Today, economies of cities like Shenzhen rival the GDPs of entire countries. (Image: News18 Creative)The Olympic Games opened in Beijing in 2008 and cemented China’s place as a world superpower. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2012, Xi Jinping became Communist Party leader, and in 2013 the president. He kicked off a massive crackdown on corruption and civil society, with dozens of senior officials jailed for graft and right activists jailed on charges that include subversion. (Image: News18 Creative)In November 2021, CCP approved a rare resolution elevating President Xi Jinping’s status in its history, putting him on the same pedestal as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. In 2022, Xi Jinping was poised to secure a historic third term as general secretary of the CCP at the 20th party Congress scheduled to begin on October 16. (Image: News18 Creative)