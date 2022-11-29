As UK plans to restrict foreign students, here's a look at Indians studying abroad and their preferred destinations

As many as 770,000 Indian students went abroad for higher education in 2019 and the number is estimated to grow to roughly 1.8 million by 2024
As the UK plans to restrict the number of foreign students to control migration, a look at Indian students abroad and how the United Kingdom stacks up as their preferred study destination.
As many as 220,000 Indians travelled to Canada for education in 2019, followed by the US and Australia, way ahead of 27, 500 who went to the UK.
Most of the Indian students opting for higher education abroad go for post-graduate courses.
Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, which each account for 12 percent of the total student outflow, lead the states when it comes to students going abroad for education.