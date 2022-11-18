As India takes over presidency, a look at what the Group of Twenty is all about

Moneycontrol News

As India takes over the G20 presidency from Indonesia, a look at what the Group of Twenty is about and what the presidency means for India. (Image: News18 Creative)The Group of Twenty is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, made up of 19 countries and the European Union, representing the world’s major developed and emerging economies. (Image: News18 Creative)The G20 started out in 1999 as a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. (Image: News18 Creative)The G20 Summit is held annually. The 2022 summit was held virtually due to COVID-19. (Image: News18 Creative)Each year, the presidency invites guest countries to participate. (Image: News18 Creative)G20 nations account for 85 percent of the world's economy, 75 percent of the world's trade and 66 percent of the world's population. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at the G20’s share of the global economy. (Image: News18 Creative)The G20 is the premier global forum for discussing economic issues. (Image: News18 Creative)India will officially assume the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)India will officially assume the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)Since 2008, developing countries have chaired the summit only on four occasions. (Image: News18 Creative)“India will assume the G20 presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said. (Image: News18 Creative)