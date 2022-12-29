 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Winter Wonderland| Homes and piers covered in ice after winter storm in Canada; See pics

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

A deadly blizzard that hit upstate New York and Canada left ice-covered piers and homes. Images showed a row of houses fully crystallized in ice, turning Ontario's Fort Erie town into a fairytale 'ice town'.

Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Canada (Image: AFP)

Homes are covered in ice at the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, on December 28, following a massive snow storm that knocked out power in the area to thousands of residents. (Image: AFP) Major winter storm turns houses into winter wonderland. The lakefront community of Crystal Beach in Canada's Fort Erie is covered in ice. (Image: AFP) Homes and cars were covered in ice following a severe blizzard that swept through much of the province of Ontario. (Image: AFP) Snowstorm leaves behind an ice town in Ontario. The deadly blizzard brought strong winds that blew water from Lake Erie onto the homes. (Image: AFP)
The deadly blizzard that hit upstate New York and Canada left ice-covered piers and homes. Images showed a row of houses fully crystallized in ice, turning Ontario's Fort Erie town into a fairytale 'ice town'. (Image: AFP)
first published: Dec 29, 2022 12:51 pm