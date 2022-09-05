Bengaluru goes down under, several areas waterlogged, traffic and flights hit

Moneycontrol News

Several parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to severe waterlogging in the morning of September 5 after heavy rainfall the previous evening. The rain caused waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru, disrupting normal life. (Source: ANI)Several areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli have reported flooding during heavy rains. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and in several districts in Karnataka and has warned of heavy rains until September 9. (Source: ANI)Flight services were disrupted at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after heavy rains in Bengaluru. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state. (Source: ANI)Outer Ring Road saw flooding again with knee-deep water in many areas, as per reports. (Source: ANI)Owing to waterlogging, the HSR layout traffic police took to social media and wrote, “Good morning. Present situation near the Eco space in ORR is that only one vehicle can move from Devarabisanahally towards Ibbaru .Kindly plan your travelling accordingly. We suggest you to use alternative roads. Thank you (Sic).” (Image: Twitter @hsrltrafficps)