Ten cheapest beach towns to live in around the world

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Diani Beach, Kenya | Monthly cost of living: $500 to $1,000 | Diani Beach is a popular spot along Kenya's Indian Ocean coast. Diani is one of the most prominent tourism resort areas of Kenya. Rent starts as low as $200 and go up to around $2000, if you need a gated compound, a pool and more. (Image: Unsplash)Cartagena, Colombia | Monthly cost of living: $515 | The port city is popular for its beaches, historic old town and colonial architecture. The city's historic centre is a museum of Spanich Colonial architecture. (Image: Unsplash)Hoi An, Vietnam | Monthly cost of living: $550 to $1,100 | The city is noted as UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999. One can get a house or apartment for as low as $300 a month ($500 with everything included). (Image: Unsplash)Canggu, Bali | Monthly cost of living: $500 to $1,400 | The island of Bali has enticed many expats to retirement overseas. Canguu is a resort village on the south coast of Bali, well known for its beaches and night life. (Image: Unsplash)Roatán, Honduras | Monthly cost of living: $570 | Roatán, an island in the Caribbean, is the largest of Honduras' three Bay Islands, stretching about 65 kilometres. The island is surrounded by the Mesoamerican Barrier reef, the largest in the Caribbean Sea. Roatán has become an important cruise ship, scuba diving and eco-tourism destination in Honduras. (Image: Unsplash)Granada, Nicaragua | Monthly cost of living: $668 | Granada is historically one of Nicaragua's most important cities, economically and politically, and has a rich colonial heritage, seen in its architecture and structure. Granada's economy continues to grow as it is becoming a hub for tourism. (Image: Unsplash)Saint George's, Grenada | Monthly cost of living: $1,018 | The town is surrounded by a hillside of an old volcano crater and is located on a horseshoe-shaped harbour. St. George's is a popular Caribbean tourist destination, brimming history, culture and natural environment. The capital of Grenada, St. George is home of the world-s famous Grand Anse Beach and many of the island's holiday resorts. (Image: Unsplash)Split, Croatia | Monthly cost of living: $1,021 | Split is the second-largest city of Croatia and lies on the eastern shore of the Adriatic Sea, spreading over a central peninsula and its surroundings. The city is known for its stunningly beautiful beaches and clear turquoise waters. (Image: Unsplash)Taghazout, Morocco | Monthly cost of living: $1,037 | Taghazout is a fishing village on Morocco's Atlantic coast, known for its surf beaches. Rent plus a co-working space will run about $500/month combined. In recent years, tourism has been increasing in importance to the local economy. If you want to relax and looking for calm and tranquility, away from crowd, Taghazout is an excellent choice. (Image: Unsplash)San Pancho, Mexico | Monthly cost of living: $1,100 | San Francisco, also known as San Pancho, is a Mexican town. One of the favourite destinations on the Rivera Nayarit and in Mexico, is famous for its natural beauty and tranquil vibe. The region is also notable for its floral diversity. (Image: Unsplash)