FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at fans cheering for their teams from around the world

Mohid Data and Aayush Verma from India show a huge painting of their heroes, Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona with the World Cup trophy, prior to the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on November 30. (Image: AP)After Messi missed a penalty shot against Poland on November 30, the cheering crowd fell silent. But when Alexis Mac Allister scored the first goal, the campus erupted with the sound of blasting vuvuzelas and firecrackers. (Image: AFP)As Argentina claimed its decisive 2-0 World Cup victory over Poland, thousands of fans were erupting in celebration on a grassy field in Bangladesh early on December 1. From young children to retirees, many clad in blue and white or waving Argentinian flags, the throng stood for nearly the entire match as they watched on giant screens in the main square of the capital's Dhaka University. (Image: AFP)Thousands of Australian fans gathered at Melbourne's Fed Square at 3 am to celebrate team’s win after qualifying for knockouts with win over Denmark on November 30. (Image: AP)Wales fans are left heartbroken after the team being knocked out of the tournament on November 29. They lost 3-0 to England at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Wales, which was playing at the World Cup for the first time in 64 years, finished last in the group and was eliminated. (Image: AP)Senegal fans paid tribute to national hero Papa Bouba Diop on November 29 during a match between Ecuador and Senegal. The No. 19 was to honor Papa Bouba Diop, the Senegal midfielder who scored the winning goal against defending champion France in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup. It was one of Senegal’s greatest soccer moments and a victory that started that team’s run to the quarterfinals — still Senegal’s best performance. (Image: Twitter @FIFAcom)While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on November 29 was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. (Image: AP)