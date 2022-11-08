Last Blood Moon lunar eclipse until 2025 is underway. Pics from across the world

The moon rises behind a corner tower along the outer walls of the Forbidden City during a lunar eclipse in Beijing, Tuesday.The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Fish Creek, some 230 kilometres southeast of Melbourne on Tuesday.People watch the moon through telescopes during a lunar eclipse in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday.The earth's shadow covers the moon during a lunar eclipse in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday.Islamic boarding school students look through telescopes as they prepare to watch a lunar eclipse in Ajun, Indonesia's Aceh province on Tuesday.Seen past Christmas lights, the earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse at a public square in Caracas, Venezuela, early Tuesday.The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Villa Nueva, Guatemala on Tuesday.The earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse Tuesday, in Yokohama near Tokyo.