Last Blood Moon lunar eclipse until 2025 is underway. Pics from across the world

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 08, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

The last total lunar eclipse in the next three years is underway, with the next one to occur on March 14, 2025.

The moon rises behind a corner tower along the outer walls of the Forbidden City during a lunar eclipse in Beijing, Tuesday.

The moon rises behind a corner tower along the outer walls of the Forbidden City during a lunar eclipse in Beijing, Tuesday. The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Fish Creek, some 230 kilometres southeast of Melbourne on Tuesday. People watch the moon through telescopes during a lunar eclipse in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday. The earth's shadow covers the moon during a lunar eclipse in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday.
Islamic boarding school students look through telescopes as they prepare to watch a lunar eclipse in Ajun, Indonesia's Aceh province on Tuesday. Seen past Christmas lights, the earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse at a public square in Caracas, Venezuela, early Tuesday. The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Villa Nueva, Guatemala on Tuesday. The earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse Tuesday, in Yokohama near Tokyo.
