In Pics | The moment a NASA spaceship smashed into an asteroid in historic defence test

A NASA spaceship smashed into an asteroid on Monday as part of a long-term mission to protect the earth from future celestial impacts. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor hit its target, the space rock Dimorphos, at 7:14 pm Eastern Time, as per AFP. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)The NASA spacecraft hit Dimorphos seven million miles away from Earth. The asteroid’s surface, rough and dotted with boulders, came into clear view a few seconds before impact. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)After that, the screen froze, indicating that signal had been lost as the impact had taken place. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)NASA scientists and engineers watching the impact unfold back on Earth erupted into cheers after the screen froze. The mission’s success in deflecting the course of the asteroid has been lauded a key test of planetary defense. (Image credit: NASA/Twitter)