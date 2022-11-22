The best natural landscape photos of 2022

Moneycontrol News

Photographer of the Year, Winner: Brent Clark (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Project of the Year, Winner: Daniel Mîrlea (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)This year's Photograph of the Year was a tie between Jim Lamont and Philipp Jakesch. Both photographs captivated the judges in different ways. (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Grand Scenic, Winner: Kevin Monahan (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Intimate Landscapes, Winner: Spencer Cox (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Abstracts or Details, Winner: Mieke Boynton (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)This Year, Natural Landscape Awards developed nine special awards based on genre or subject. Julie Kenny won the award for the best aerial photograph of the year. Here are the other winners for each special award. (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Deserts, Winner: Peter Coskun (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Environmental, Winner: Samuel Markham (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Frozen Worlds, Winner: Brian Pollock (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Mountains, Winner: Matt Jackisch (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Nightscape, Winner: Marley Butler (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Rivers, Lakes, and Waterfalls, Winner: Tom Shapira (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Seascapes, Winner: Andre Donawa (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)Trees, Forest, and Woodland, Winner: Stuart McGlennon (Source: Natural Landscape Awards)