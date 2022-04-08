In Pics | The 2022 International Booker shortlist

Moneycontrol News

For the first time, a translated Hindi novel has been shortlisted for the International Booker Prize. A look at the complete list. (Image: News18 Creative)Cursed Bunny, by Bora Chung | A genre-defying collection of short stories, which blur the lines between magical realism, horror and science fiction. (Image: News18 Creative)A New Name: Septology VI-VII authored by Jon Fosse | The book is both a transcendent exploration of the human condition and a radically ‘other’ reading experience – incantatory, hypnotic, and utterly unique. (Image: News18 Creative)Heaven authored by Mieko Kawakami | The book questions the fate of the meek in a society that favours the strong, and the lengths to which even children will go in their learnt cruelty. (Image: News18 Creative)Elena Knows by Claudia Pineiro | A unique story that interweaves crime fiction with intimate tales of morality and the search for individual freedom. (Image: News18 Creative)Tomb of Sand authored by Geetanjali Shree | An urgent yet engaging protest against the destructive impact of borders whether between religious, countries or genders. (Image: News18 Creative)The Book of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk | This is a portrayal of Enlightenment Europe on the cusp of precipitous change, searching for certainty and longing for transcendence. (Image: News18 Creative)