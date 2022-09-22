Research says long-term Covid can trouble the heart; a look at the findings

Moneycontrol News

A team of scientists conducted a research to know why people get cardiac symptoms and how they evolve after experiencing long-term Covid. A look at the findings. (Image: News18 Creative)Some people who have been infected with Covid-19 can experience long-term effects from their infection, known as post-Covid conditions (PCC) or long Covid. (Image: News18 Creative)Loss of smell, heart palpitations, hair loss, depression and anxiety, are some of the symptoms of long Covid. (Image: News18 Creative)A team of medical scientists led by Dr Valentina Puntmann and Professor Eike Nagel from the Institute for Experimental and Translational Cardiovascular Imaging at University Hospital, Frankfurt. (Image: News18 Creative)The researchers analysed the participants’ blood, conducted heart MRIs, and recorded and graded their symptoms. (Image: News18 Creative)Four weeks from the diagnosis of initial Covid, 73 percent of the participants reported cardiac symptoms not present before Covid. (Image: News18 Creative)Women were more likely than men to continue experiencing cardiac symptoms. (Image: News18 Creative)People who suffered from mild Covid infection were also susceptible to heart inflammation or cardiac inflammation which led to severe chest pain, poor exercise tolerance and palpitations. (Image: News18 Creative)