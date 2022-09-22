 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Research says long-term Covid can trouble the heart; a look at the findings

Sep 22, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

A team of scientists conducted research to know why people get cardiac symptoms and how they evolve after experiencing long-term Covid. A look at the findings



Some people who have been infected with Covid-19 can experience long-term effects from their infection, known as post-Covid conditions (PCC) or long Covid. Loss of smell, heart palpitations, hair loss, depression and anxiety, are some of the symptoms of long Covid. A team of medical scientists led by Dr Valentina Puntmann and Professor Eike Nagel from the Institute for Experimental and Translational Cardiovascular Imaging at University Hospital, Frankfurt.
The researchers analysed the participants' blood, conducted heart MRIs, and recorded and graded their symptoms. Four weeks from the diagnosis of initial Covid, 73 percent of the participants reported cardiac symptoms not present before Covid. Women were more likely than men to continue experiencing cardiac symptoms. People who suffered from mild Covid infection were also susceptible to heart inflammation or cardiac inflammation which led to severe chest pain, poor exercise tolerance and palpitations.
