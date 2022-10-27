 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsHealth

In Pics | As dengue cases surge, a look at how mosquitoes spread the disease

Moneycontrol News
Oct 27, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST

Mosquitoes spread dengue through their bites. Its symptoms include headache, pain in muscles, bones and joints, nausea, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, swollen glands and skin rash

(Image: AP)

Cases of dengue are rising across India. The disease is spread by mosquito bite and the fever is caused by the dengue virus. Its symptoms include headache, pain in muscles, bones and joints, nausea, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, swollen glands and skin rash. (Image: AP) Often, mosquito bites don’t cause any lasting harm but during disease outbreaks, these seemingly small vectors become dangerous. A look at how one can contract the disease from a mosquito bite. Mosquitoes spread disease through their bites. As the mosquito is feeding, it injects saliva into your skin. Your body reacts to the saliva, resulting in a bump and itching. Diseases that are spread by the bite of an infected mosquito are known as mosquito-borne diseases.
Human breath releases carbon dioxide (CO2) plumes. Mosquitoes sense the host’s body heat and decide whether or not to bite. Blood type O, alcohol consumption and physical exertion are among the things that attract mosquitoes.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #dengue #Dengue fever #Health #India #mosquitoes #Slideshow
first published: Oct 27, 2022 02:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.