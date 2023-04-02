 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch Day 2: Some of the best celebrity looks

Moneycontrol News
Apr 02, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

NMACC launch Day 2 saw celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tom Holland and Gigi Hadid celebrate India’s contribution and representation in fashion through history.

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani pose for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses with husband and singer Nick Jonas pose for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

Actor Sonam Kapoor poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

US model Gigi Hadid poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

Actor Lisa Ray poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

Actor Alia Bhatt poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

Actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

Actor Sara Ali Khan poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.

Actor Shradhha Kapoor poses for pictures during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai.