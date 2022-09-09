In photos: Stages of Queen Elizabeth’s life as seen on banknotes

Moneycontrol News

Elizabeth II first appeared on the Canadian currency as a young royal family member in 1935. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)In 1954, Elizabeth II featured on Canadian bank notes as a reigning monarch. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)In England, Queen Elizabeth appeared on currency notes much later. Pictured above is a note issued by Bank of England in 1960. (Image credit: Bank of England)A portrait of the Queen taken in 1963, when she was 37, on the Canadian currency issued in 1969. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)The Queen’s portrait, shot in the early 1980s, on the Birds of Canada series of notes issued in 1991. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)Queen Elizabeth’s photo on the Canadian Journey series in 2004. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)Canadian notes from 2015, issued the year Queen Elizabeth II overtook her great-great-grandmother Victoria as the longest-reigning British sovereign in the history of Canada. (Image credit: Bank of Canada Museum)