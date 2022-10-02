 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: PM Modi leads tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Moneycontrol News
Oct 02, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Gandhi Jayanti: President Droupadi Murmu and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi were also at Rajghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

(Image credit: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. (Image credit: PIB) President Droupadi Murmu also pays her respects to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn) Congress president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat. (Image credit @ANI/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi pays his respects to the Father of the Nation in Karnataka. (Image credit: @INCIndia/Twitter)
October 2 also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second prime minister of India. PM Modi pays tributes to him at Vijay Ghat. (Image credit: PIB) President Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Ghat (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)
TAGS: #Gandhi Jayanti 2022 #Lal Bahadur Shastri #Mahatma Gandhi #Slideshows
first published: Oct 2, 2022 11:25 am
