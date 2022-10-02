In photos: PM Modi leads tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Gandhi Jayanti: President Droupadi Murmu and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi were also at Rajghat to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. (Image credit: PIB)
President Droupadi Murmu also pays her respects to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat. (Image credit @ANI/Twitter)
Rahul Gandhi pays his respects to the Father of the Nation in Karnataka. (Image credit: @INCIndia/Twitter)
October 2 also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second prime minister of India. PM Modi pays tributes to him at Vijay Ghat. (Image credit: PIB)
President Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Ghat (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)