Crown Jewels in pics: The royal family's precious gems

Moneycontrol News

St Edward's Crown was made by Crown jeweller Robert Viner in 1661 for the coronation of king Charles II, after the previous medieval crown was melted down by parliamentarian rebels in 1649 during the English Civil War. Monarchs did not wear the solid gold crown in coronation ceremonies for more than 200 years as it was too heavy. It weighs 2,040 grams and is 30.2 centimetres tall. (Image credit: Historic Royal Palaces)The Imperial State Crown was commissioned for king George VI's coronation in 1937. Used for formal events such as the state opening of parliament, Queen Elizabeth II wore it following her coronation ceremony. The crown bears 2,868 diamonds, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires and 11 emeralds, including the Cullinan Diamond -- the largest diamond ever mined – and the Kohinoor. (Image credit: Historic Royal Palaces)The Sovereign's Sceptre represents the monarch's temporal power and good governance and complements the spiritual power symbolised by the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross. It weighs 1,170 grams and is 92.2 centimetres long. The largest colourless cut diamond in the world, the Cullinan I, reigns at the top. It weighs 106 grams and is known as the "First Star of Africa". The diamond's weight meant the sceptre had to be reinforced in 1910. (Image credit: Historic Royal Palaces)The Sovereign's Orb represents the monarch's power and the Christian world. The gold piece of jewellery is surrounded by a band of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphire and pearls and topped with amethyst and a cross. It is 27.5 centimetres high and weighs 1,320 grams. (Image credit: Historic Royal Palaces)The gold Ampulla is an eagle-shaped vessel that holds the consecrated oil used in coronation ceremonies. The eagle's head comes off to allow oil to be poured into the vessel.The design is based on a legend that the Virgin Mary appeared to medieval English saint Thomas Becket and handed him a golden eagle and oil to anoint future English kings. (Image credit: Historic Royal Palaces)