The Great Indian digital divide: A look unequal internet access in the country

Moneycontrol News

India has been a leader in digitalization over the last few years. The progress, however, has been unequal. A recent Oxfam report reveals the notable digital divide in the country and how it mirrors the existing socioeconomic inequalities. (Image: News18 Creative)In India, there is a noticeable difference in access to computers and the internet between the advantage and disadvantage groups. (Image: News18 Creative)Only 31 percent of the rural population in India uses the internet. (Image: News18 Creative)The Oxfam report also highlights digital inequality based on region, income, caste and education. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at the percent of respondents with no computer or laptop during September-December 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)A person with a PG or PhD degree is 40 percent more likely to have a computer than a person with no education. (Image: News18 Creative)Close to 40 percent of mobile subscribers in India still do not have smartphones. (Image: News18 Creative)89 percent of uneducated respondents don’t have mobile phones. (Image: News18 Creative)According to the Oxfam Digital Divide report 2022, only 31 percent of women own mobile phones. (Image: News18 Creative)