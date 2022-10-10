Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: A timeline of his life and career

Moneycontrol News

Mulayam Singh Yadav, a veteran Indian politician and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, passed away on October 10 after over six weeks in hospitals. (File Image: AFP)Mulayam was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav on November 22, 1939 in Saifai village, Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav married twice. His first wife was Malti Devi, who died in May 2003. Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is the only child of Mulayam from his wife Malati Devi. (File Image: AFP)Yadav was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh in 1967. He first became a state minister in 1977. (File Image: AFP)Yadav, who was 82, entered politics in his 20s, rising to become chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989. (File Image: AFP)A wrestler-turned-politician, Mulayam was elected Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on five occasions in 1996, 1998, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. (File Image: AFP)In 1992, Mulayam Singh Yadav founded his own outfit, Samajwadi Party. (File Image: AFP)In 1993, he allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party for the November elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party prevented the return of BJP to power in the state. (File Image: AFP)Fondly called 'Netaji', or respected leader, by his supporters, Yadav became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second time in 1993, a year after a Hindu right-wing mob demolished the 16th century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, triggering nationwide violence. (File Image: AFP)Yadav also served as India's federal defence minister in a coalition government between 1996 and 1998. (File Image: AFP)He was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a third time from 2003 to 2007. In recent years, he handed over the leadership of the party to his son, Akhilesh Yadav, although he remained a senior leader and a Member of Parliament. (File Image: AFP)The Samajwadi Party, which last held power in the state between 2012 and 2017 with Akhilesh Yadav as chief minister, has come under pressure from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party that has swept two consecutive state elections since then. (File Image: AFP)