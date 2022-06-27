 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Presidential Polls: Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha files nomination

Jun 27, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST

Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination at the Parliament in Delhi on June 27. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Top Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK’s A. Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Mr. Sinha submitted his nomination papers. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
