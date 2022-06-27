Presidential Polls: Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha files nomination

Moneycontrol News

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination at the Parliament in Delhi on June 27. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Top Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK’s A. Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Mr. Sinha submitted his nomination papers. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election. (Image: Twitter @ANI)