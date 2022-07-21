Presidential Election Result | Early celebration begins at Draupadi Murmu's native village

Moneycontrol News

As counting of votes for the Presidential election is underway, celebrations began at NDA’s Draupadi Murmu’s native village on July 21. (Video grab: Twitter @ANI)Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 and Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. A total of 15 votes were invalid. These are figures for Parliament (votes), please wait for next announcement, said PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha. (Video grab: Twitter @ANI)Celebration begins at SLS (Shyam, Laxman and Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu in memory of her husband and 2 sons after their demise. (Video grab: Twitter @ANI)People in Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, dances to celebrate early victory of Murmu as the nation awaits the result of 15th presidential election. (Video grab: Twitter @ANI)