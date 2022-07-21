Presidential Election Result | Counting of votes underway to elect 15th President of India

Moneycontrol News

The counting of votes for the 15th President of India is underway at the Parliament House on July 21. (Image: AFP)The process of counting of votes for the Presidential election has started in Parliament. The counting of votes commenced at 11am on July 21 with the results of the contest between BJP-led NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. (Image: AFP)All ballot boxes from state assemblies had reached the Parliament's strongroom on July 19 evening and have been locked there since. (Image: AFP)Election officials sort ballot papers for counting of votes of Indian presidential election, at the Parliament House, New Delhi. The president in India is chosen by an electoral college that consists of lawmakers in both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states. (Image: AP)The ballot boxes had been flown into the national capital as ‘Mr. Ballot Box' from across the states. 'Mr Ballot Box' came seated in the front row of aircraft under the watchful gaze of the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of their respective states, according to CNBC-TV18. (Image: Pankaj Tomar via News18)Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorized representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission and media persons with valid passes are allowed to enter the counting hall. (Image: Pankaj Tomar via News18)