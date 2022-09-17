PM Modi Turns 72: Here’s how he has celebrated his birthday since becoming PM in 2014

Moneycontrol News

2014 | In 2014, in his first birthday as the prime minister, Narendra Modi visited Gandhinagar to seek blessings from his mother Heeraben. Reports said that PM Modi travelled alone in a normal vehicle from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar on his 64th birthday. His mother donated Rs 5,000 for the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for flood-hit Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion. Later in the day, he hosted a special dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad.2015 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 65th birthday by visiting Shauryanjali, a war exhibition organised to observe the golden jubilee of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. BJP workers unveiled a 365-kg ladoo to celebrate the day.2016 | The 66th birthday celebrations started with visiting his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar. Later in the day, Modi went to Navsari where he attended a function marking the distribution of aid among differently-abled persons. About 989 lamps were lit simultaneously on the occasion which became a record.2017 | On his 67th birthday, Modi inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat’s Kevadia. The dam was unveiled six decades after its foundation stone was laid by first PM of India Jawahar Lal Nehru. Modi said on the occasion that the dam would become a symbol of the country's prowess. He also travelled to take stock of work at the Statue of Unity after which he attended the closing ceremony of ‘Narmada Mahotsav’ and addressed a gathering before visiting the residence of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who had died on September 16. Earlier he had visited his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings.2018 | PM Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he spent time with children of a primary school to mark his 68th birthday. The students were provided with solar lamps, stationary, school bags and notebooks. Later, the PM offered prayers at the city’s Kashi Vishwanath temple. The day was made special when the Navajivan Trust, founded by Mahatma Gandhi, published the Gujarati version of the Exam Warriors by PM Modi. He is the third PM of India to be published by the Trust.2019 | Prime Minister Modi celebrated his 69th birthday with a packed schedule spending most of the time in Gujarat, his home state. He visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada to witness the milestone of the dam reaching its highest capacity at 138.68 metres for the first time since its height was raised in 2017.2020 | The 70th birthday of PM Modi came amid the coronavirus outbreak. As the country was battling with the pandemic, celebrations were low-key with focus on social service and symbolic initiatives.2021 | On his 71st birthday, the Prime Minister participated virtually in the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).