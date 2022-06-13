In Pics | Rahul Gandhi marches to ED office for questioning in connection with National Herald money laundering case

Moneycontrol News

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on June 13 for questioning in connection with National Herald money laundering case. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)The Congress leader surrounded by hundreds of party workers marched from party HQ to the ED office to appear before the agency along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)ED will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)