In Pics: PM Modi's reply to President's speech, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Adani expunged and other key highlights

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

Key Highlights from the Parliament: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar for the fifth consecutive day declined to take up the notices under Rule 267 on Adani-Hindenburg row.

PM Narendra lambasted the 10-years rule of UPA, called it a "lost decade" of scams and violence. Image: PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker expunged the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his association with industrialist Gautam Adani. Image: PTI
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image: PTI
Chaos erupted in Rajya Sabha after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge attacked BJP led Centre over its alleged links with Adani Group. Image: PTI
RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar for the fifth consecutive day declined to take up the notices under Rule 267 on Adani row. Image: PTI
BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla compared Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's Louis Vuitton scarf with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jacket made from recycled plastic bottles. Image: Screengrab from Sansad TV