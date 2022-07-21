 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | BJP celebrates as Droupadi Murmu wins Presidential election

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST

Coming from a tribal family in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, Draupadi Murmu has embraced the country's highest constitutional post.

(Image: Twitter @BJP4Odisha)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate as NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu wins the election. A large crowd gathers outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration. (Image: News18) Bharatiya Janata Party workers light firecrackers in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: AP) BJP workers celebrate and distribute sweets in Varanasi as NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is elected India's President. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Assam CM Himanta Biswa along with BJP vice president Panda Jay leads a rally to celebrate the grand victory of NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. This is a historic moment for the people of India, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Image: Twitter @himantabiswa)
As the country's first tribal woman, Draupadi Murmu won the presidential election, the occasion is being celebrated at the Odisha state office with traditional dance songs. BJP state president Samir Mohanty was also present at the function. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Odisha) Coming from a tribal family in the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, Draupadi Murmu is set to embrace the country's highest constitutional post. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Odisha)
