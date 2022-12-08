Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: List of key candidates who won or lost

Moneycontrol News

Constituency: Mandi | BJP's Anil Sharma defeats Champa Thakur of Congress. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Dalhousie | Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhavinder Singh defeated Congress Party's Asha Kumari. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Jubbal-Kotkhai | BJP's Chetan Singh Bragta lost Jubbal-Kotkhai seat to Cong's Rohit Thakur. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Fatehpur | Independent candidate Kripal Parmar lost seat from Fatehpur constituency. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Haroli | Congress candidate Mukesh Agnihotri wins for the 5th consecutive time, from Haroli. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Theog | CPIM candidate Rakesh Singh lost from Theog. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Nadaun | Congress' Sukhvinder Singh wins for the second time in a row, defeating BJP candidate Vijay Kumar. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Kasumpti | BJP's Suresh Bharadwaj lost Kasumpti to Congress' Anirudh Singh. (Image: News18 Creative)Constituency: Shimla Rural | Congress' Vikramaditya Singh retains Shimla rural seat by defeating Dr Pramod Sharma of BJP. (Image: News18 Creative)