EC recognised AAP as national party; a look at how a political party gets national status

The ECI has rejigged the list of national political parties, making AAP the newest national party and withdrawing the status from three parties. Here’s a look at what it takes to get the national party tag.

The Election Commission has named AAP as a national party and withdrawn the national party status of TMC, NCP and CPI.

On April 10, the ECI rejigged the list. India now has six national political parties.

To be granted national party status, a political party must fulfil some criteria. The party should be recognised as a 'state party' in at least four states.

Here’s what it means being recognised as a national party. (Image: News18 Creative)

The EC recognised AAP as a national party based on its recent electoral performance in four states – Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

The EC's decision to withdraw the national status from these parties was based on a review of the parties' poll performances in recent assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

With Lok Sabha elections due next year, it was time for the EC to rejig the national parties list.

