In pics | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag in Srinagar to culminate 136-day foot march

Moneycontrol News

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on January 30 hoisted the National flag in Srinagar at the party office in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Image: Twitter @bharatjodo)Rahul Gandhi, who set off a national debate when he walked the Bharat Jodo Yatra in a T-shirt in north India's cold winter, donned a 'pheran' to ward off Kashmir's bone-freezing chill as he headed to the Sher-I-Kashmir cricket stadium for the closing ceremony. The former Congress president was seen in a sleeveless jacket over his trademark white T-shirt earlier in the morning and then in the traditional long cloak worn by Kashmiris. (Image: PTI)Gandhi said he decided to wear only T-shirts during the march after meeting three poor girls "shivering in torn clothes" in Madhya Pradesh. Hence he decided that he won't wear a sweater until he shivers, the Congress leaders said. Amid snowfall in Srinagar, opposition parties joined Congress at Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30 for the closing ceremony of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Leaders from NC, PDP, CPI, DMK, RSP and IUML were present for the event. (Image: Congress)Earlier, Rahul Gandhi also unfurled the national flag at the yatra's campsite at Chesma Sahi in Srinagar. Donning a white T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket, the former Congress chief hoisted the flag at the campsite in Panthachowk to the tunes of the national anthem played to mark the culmination of the yatra, amid a fresh snowfall in the city. (Image: Twitter @bharatjodo)In a brief address to the 'Bharat Yatris', Gandhi thanked them for their love, affection and support through the 136-day foot march, which began in Kanyakumari on September 7. (Image: Congress)Srinagar had received heavy rain and snowfall on January 29 night. The Gandhi siblings were seen playing with snow at the Congress party headquarters on January 30. (Image: Congress)From Kanyakumari to Srinagar, after covering 4,080 km, 12 states and two Union territories, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, which started on September 7, concluded on January 29 in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: AP)Rahul Gandhi unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo yatra entered its last leg in the union territory on January 29. (Image: Congress)Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media to share a special significance of the event from 75 years ago when India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag for the first time at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Image: Twitter @Jairam_Ramesh)On the eve of the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said the foot march has been one of the "most beautiful and profound experiences of his life." (Image: Congress)Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has spread the message of love to every corner of the country and urged the party's supporters to unite for taking the nation forward. (Image: Congress)