Sneak peek inside India's new Parliament building: Here's how it will look

The Indian government has released the pictures of the new Parliament building on the ministry's website ahead of the Budget 2023. The building construction is in full swing which is likely to host upcoming Budget session. The latest photos revealed shows the larger Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha with ample seating of the new Parliament building and latest audio-visual systems. (Image: Central Vista)The new parliament building reflecting aspirations of 135 crore Indians is being built alongside the existing parliament building. The new building will have a built-up area of about 65,000 square metre. Its triangular shape ensures optimum space utilization. The new parliament building and the existing parliament building to work together as an ensemble. This will facilitate smooth and efficient functioning of operations of the parliament. The new building will house larger chambers for legislature. (Image: Central Vista)Larger Lok Sabha | The Lok Sabha hall will be three times bigger with a capacity of up to 888 seats. It is based on ‘Peacock theme,’ the national bird. (Image: Central Vista)Ample seating for the Rajya Sabha | A large Rajya Sabha hall with a capacity of up to 384 seats is based on ‘Lotus Theme,’ the national flower. (Image: Central Vista)State-of-the-Art Constitutional Hall | The constitutional hall symbolically and physically puts the Indian citizens at the heart of our democracy. (Image: Central Vista)Ultra-Modern Office Spaces | The building will have offices that are deigned to be secure, efficient and are equipped with the latest communications technology. (Image: Central Vista)Latest Audio-Visual Systems | The new building will have large committee rooms, equipped with the latest audiovisual systems. It will house functional, purpose-designed spaces to facilitate and deliver higher efficiency. (Image: Central Vista)Revamped Sansad Bhavan | The new Sansad Bhavan will contribute towards economic revitalization across the entire constriction value chain and generate employment opportunities for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers. (Image: Central Vista)Superior Library | The new parliament building will efficiently serve the members for gathering information from archived material. (Image: Central Vista)Energy-Efficient Parliament | A platinum-rated green building, the new Sansad Bhavan will be a symbol of India’s commitment towards environmental sustainability. (Image: Central Vista)Embodiment of Indian Heritage | The new parliament building will reflect the vibrancy and diversity of modern India, incorporating the country’s cultural and regional art’s and crafts. (Image: Central Vista)Divyang Friendly | The new parliament building will be accessible for people with disabilities. (Image: Central Vista)Central Lounge | The central lounge is being created to complement the open courtyard. It is intended to be a place for members to interact. The courtyard will have the national tree, the Banyan tree. (Image: Central Vista)