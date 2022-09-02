PM Narendra Modi commissions India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissions India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi on September 2. (Image: ANI)PM Narendra Modi hoists the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan', on INS Vikrant. (Image: ANI)"Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hard work, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: ANI)Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Guard of Honour as he arrived for the Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: ANI)PM Modi unveiled the new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries were also present. (Image: ANI)"The Indian Navy is always ready as the first responder to national and international level of crises. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the capability of the Indian Navy will be further strengthened," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kochi, Kerala. (Image: ANI)The warship has been built using indigenous equipment and machinery supplied by India's major industrial houses as well as over 100 MSMEs. It has a large number of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country. (Image: ANI)With the commissioning of Vikrant, India now have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation. (Source: PIB)Designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), Indian Navy's in-house organisation and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the indigenous aircraft carrier is christened after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier which played a vital role in the 1971 war. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)