PM Modi inaugurates Mahakal Lok corridor first phase worth Rs 850 crore in Ujjain today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates to the nation Shri Mahakal Lok to the nation as he inaugurates the first phase of the project on October 11 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present. (Image: ANI)The PM hopes that the project will help in enriching the experience of pilgrims visiting the temple by providing them with world-class modern amenities. Total cost of the entire project is around worth Rs 850 crore. (Image: ANI)PM Modi offered prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain before inaugurating the first phase of ‘Mahakal Lok’. (Image: ANI)Modi arrived in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on October 11 to inaugurate the first phase Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project in Ujjain. (Image: ANI)On his arrival at the Indore airport, PM Modi was welcomed by State Ministers Narottam Mishra and Tulsi Ram Silawa, former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and other dignitaries. (Image: ANI)