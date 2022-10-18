In Pics | What are green crackers? Are these really pollution-free? All you need to know

Moneycontrol News

With Diwali round the corner, many states have put a ban on normal firecrackers, while some others have allowed bursting of green crackers. Are these crackers really pollution-free? Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)Green crackers are eco-friendly and made of less polluting raw materials. Their chemical composition also helps them suppress dust when burnt. (Image: News18 Creative)Unlike normal firecrackers, green crackers do not use harmful polluting chemicals like arsenic, lithium, and barium. (Image: News18 Creative)Green crackers were researched and developed by CSIR-NEERI (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute). (Image: News18 Creative)Companies and manufacturers can get into an agreement to use CSIR-NEERI’s formulation to make green crackers after signing non-disclosure agreements for the formulation. (Image: News18 Creative)Regular crackers emit about 160 decibels of sound, green crackers’ emission rate is limited to 110 125 decibels. (Image: News18 Creative)