In Pics | Indian army's 89 member medical team leaves for quake-hit Turkey

Moneycontrol News

Agra-based Army Field Hospital has dispatched an 89-member medical team to earthquake-hit Turkey on February 7. (Credits: ANI)The medical team has critical care specialist teams which includes Orthopaedic Surgical Team, General Surgical Specialist Team, and Medical Specialist Teams apart from other medical teams. (Credit: ANI)The teams are fully equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, Oxygen generation plant, Cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility. (Credit: ANI)The government has decided to dispatch search and rescue teams of the NDRF, medical teams and relief materials immediately to Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country. (Credits: ANI)